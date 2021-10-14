Free Webinar for Small Business Owners

Registration is open for “My Business Still Needs Help,” a free webinar hosted by the Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission, presented in conjunction with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, and the Small Business Development Center.

This is a virtual event will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.

Speakers include Bill Card, SBA Economic Development Specialist; SarahJoy Chaples, Maine DECD, and Raynor Large, SBDC. The content will include sources of free and confidential technical assistance to maximize the efficiency of an organization, to ensure the broadest marketing reach possible, and to help the overall operation run as smoothly as possible; resources available from Maine; sources of capital to stabilize or grow, and the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which is still available to small businesses, and has a 3.75% fixed interest rate. Presenters will also be available after the webinar to answer individual questions.

Register in advance at eventbrite.com/e/my-business-still-needs-help-tickets-178247110907 to ensure sufficient staff to answer questions, and to receive the Zoom link.

For more information, contact 882-5983 or the Wiscasset Chamber of Commerce, info@wiscassetchamber.com.

