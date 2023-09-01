Free YMCA Memberships for Qualifying Veterans

The YMCA Alliance of Northern New England is partnering with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Affairs Maine Healthcare System to grant Maine veterans access to YMCA programs and facilities across the state.

This initiative will utilize VA funds to cover monthly memberships for qualified Maine veterans. Since the Togus VA Medical Center closed its gym and swimming pool during the pandemic, veterans have lacked a dedicated facility to support their wellness.

This new partnership provides qualified veterans with the opportunity to join their local YMCA free of charge with a referral from their VA Maine primary care physician.

“The Maine YMCAs are extremely grateful to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, VA Maine Healthcare System for recognizing the Y’s ability to support our nation’s heroes through access to our facilities and programming. We look forward to connecting Maine veterans to the YMCA over the next five years and beyond,” said Meagan Hamblett, CEO of the YMCA Alliance of Northern New England.

Maine veterans interested in accessing this benefit must receive a referral from their VA Maine primary care physician. YMCA locations can be found at nneymcas.org/find-your-ymca.

The 15 YMCAs in Maine serve more than 95,000 people across the state each year. The YMCA Alliance of Northern New England supports collaboration amongst the state’s Ys and community partners to increase impact and advocate for positive change in communities.

Due to its unparalleled reach, the Y is a powerful advocate for communities and familiar with the needs of the children, families, and individuals throughout the region.

For information about the YMCA Alliance, go to nneymcas.org.

Veterans are encouraged to enroll in VA health care at va.gov or by calling 877-222-8387.

