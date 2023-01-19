Le Café Français, a French conversation group, has begun its 2023 in-person meetings at the Edgecomb Community Church, located at the intersection of Eddy and Cross Point Roads in Edgecomb. French speakers of all levels are welcome.

Participation, without pressure, allows attendees to have a “mini French immersion” experience once a week. Conversation topics include French language, songs, culture, and other topics of mutual interest. Though not a formal language class, new phrases, vocabulary, and pronunciation are explained.

Group meetings are free of charge and drop-in participants are welcome. Continuing for a fourth year, Le Café Français meets from 10-11:30 a.m. every Monday. Conversation leaders include experienced French instructor Margot Stiassni. For more information, please call Stiassni at 380-6336. Bienvenue et à bientôt! Welcome and see you soon!

