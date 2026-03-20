Friends of Hog Island Seeks Volunteers for Upcoming Season

The Friends of Hog Island is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to support this year’s season at the renowned Hog Island Audubon Camp in Bremen. Located just a short boat ride off the coast in Muscongus Bay, Hog Island has inspired generations of birders, naturalists, and conservationists through its immersive ornithology and nature-based programs and overnight camps since 1936.

Friends of Hog Island is currently recruiting three or four local volunteers to help prepare the island for the next round of campers and instructors each week. Each Friday throughout the camp season, volunteers affectionately known as “Tornado Turnovers” assist with cleaning guest rooms and bathrooms and making beds in the island’s historic rustic buildings, ensuring a welcoming space for each new session.

A pontoon boat will transport volunteers to the island in the morning and return them before or shortly after noon, making this a meaningful half-day opportunity to give back while enjoying time on the water. Tornado Turnovers will be recognized by camp leadership and Friends of Hog Island at the end of the season for their invaluable contribution in supporting the camp.

A second highly coveted opportunity to volunteer with Friends of Hog Island is to stay overnight at a weeklong camp. These weeklong volunteers help with meal preparation and cleanup, along with tidying common spaces. In return, weeklong volunteers stay and dine on the island at no cost and are invited to participate in select camp activities; an extraordinary opportunity to learn alongside leading naturalists and fellow nature enthusiasts.

Open weeklong volunteer sessions include May 31 through June 5, July 12-17, and a shortened session Aug. 16-19.

Volunteering with Friends of Hog Island is widely regarded as one of the best and most rewarding volunteer experiences. In addition to supporting environmental education and conservation, volunteers become part of a vibrant, welcoming community.

To learn more or to sign up, go to fohi.org/volunteering or email volunteer@fohi.org.

To learn more about the camp, and find information about the 90th anniversary celebration, go to hogisland.audubon.org.

Friends of Hog Island supports the mission and facilities of Hog Island Audubon Camp, working in partnership with the Seabird Institute of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Through volunteerism, fundraising, and community engagement, Friends of Hog Island helps sustain this treasured Midcoast Maine destination for environmental education and conservation.

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