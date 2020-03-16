From the Publishers

At Lincoln County Publishing Co., the health and safety of our employees, our customers, and our community is at the forefront of our minds. We ask you to join us in doing our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

While we will remain open, we ask customers to avoid visiting the office unless absolutely necessary. Our photo kiosk will not be in operation at this time. The publication of The Lincoln County News will proceed as scheduled.

Our office is available by phone and email during normal business hours. Please do not hesitate to call us at 563-3171 or email info@lcnme.com with questions and concerns.

We urge all community members to follow recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in an effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19. As a community, we must all work together.

