Fundraising Raffle for Boothbay V.E.T.S. Project

The Pemaquid Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution furnished a contemporary coastal-themed miniature dollhouse valued at over $500 for a fundraiser to help raise money to purchase a trailer for the Boothbay V.E.T.S. project for homeless veterans. Each trailer costs $8,000 to complete.

The dollhouse is all 1:12 scale and has a kitchen, living room, bathroom, bedroom, and office complete with computer. The dining table has a delicious strawberry cheesecake ready to be eaten. The furnishings are all new and many are handmade. Nautical throw pillows, sailboat bookends, a mermaid, a sailing ship painting, and a rubber ducky in the bathroom contribute to the coastal theme. A special thanks is due to all of the DAR daughters that contributed funds to make this project possible.

The dollhouse is available for viewing on the chapter’s Facebook page, PemaquidDAR, and in person at 675 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. The dollhouse will also be at several American Legion Post No. 36 meetings and events in November and December.

Tickets are available for $10 for one or $25 for three. Tickets can be purchased by sending a check or dropping it off at the Cottage Connection office. Mailing address is P.O. Box 655, Boothbay, ME 04537.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Dec. 11. Donations are also accepted.

The drawing will take place the second weekend in December. You do not have to be present to win, and the winner will be notified by phone or email. You will need to pick it up in Boothbay, although delivery may be arranged.

For more information, contact Audrey Miller at 633-6545 or audrey@cottageconnection.com

