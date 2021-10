The Morris Farm Trust in Wiscasset has taken in a family of pigs, plus its sow just had eight piglets. The farm needs funds for pig feed, vet care, hay for bedding and feed. Any monetary donations will help make an impact.

To donate, go to The Morris Farm gofundme.com page or mail in donations to The Morris Farm, 157 Gardiner Rd., Wiscasset, ME 04578.

