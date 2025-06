In honor of the nation’s veterans, members of the Old Bristol Garden Club gathered at the Blue Star Memorial on Route 1 in Damariscotta on May 23 for their annual maintenance day.

Plants were mulched, the lawn was seeded, saplings were removed, and the garden was weeded.

The cleanup was organized by Nancy Chick, the club’s Blue Star committee chair. Volunteer Geoff Chick contributed the mowing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print