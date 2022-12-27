Advanced Search
Garden Club of Wiscasset Takes Up Houseplants Submitted article

Sandy Besecker, Debbie Lorenson, Robin Grant, Tina Sedney and Brenda Lacombe, socialize while creating holiday baskets at the December meeting of the Garden Club of Wiscasset. (Photo courtesy Jan Flowers)

The next meeting of the Garden Club of Wiscasset is on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church, 28 High St., in Wiscasset. There will be a short business meeting at 12:30 p.m. followed by a monthly program at 1 p.m.

Bonni Hamilton and Sheila Scott make holiday baskets at the Garden Club of Wiscasset's December meeting. (Photo courtesy Jan Flowers)

Laura Tibbetts will delve into “Houseplants to Love and How to Care for Them.” It promises to be a fun meeting, focusing on classic favorites, new trend varieties, and easy care plants.

Tibbetts left the corporate arena to pursue her passion and love of flowers. She has extensive education in floral design and opened Midcoast Blooms in Damariscotta in 2018.

If Wiscasset schools are closed for snow, this meeting is canceled and rescheduled for the following Thursday, Jan. 12, at the same time.

Refreshments will follow the meetings, which are free and open to the public.

