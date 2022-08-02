This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Would you like to know how to have a small pond with fish and lovely flowers around it in your yard? Would you like to grow your own vegetables? How about having native flowers for every season to enjoy and arrange for your table?

Members of the Garden Club of Wiscasset have an accumulated wealth of knowledge.

Presently members learn from our monthly meetings, newsletter and field trips. For many of us a “hands on” experience with a mentor at a mutual convenient time and location would provide an excellent teaching and learning opportunity.

Candace (Canny) Cahn, a former teacher and avid gardener, approached the GCW Board outlining the benefits of a mentoring program.

This idea was well received and approved.

Canny will chair this new program. In her own words, “when you learn something new it is so exciting – even if you are an experienced gardener.”

For more information on joining the Garden Club of Wiscasset and this program please e- mail club President, Lisa Freeman at lhf410@yahoo.com.

