Garden Party Raises Over $1,000 for MS Society

Tina’s Daylilies held its 7th annual Garden Party fundraiser on July 24 and report it was a successful day.

The Garden Party is an annual event held on a Saturday in July when many of the daylilies are in bloom. This is a normal day of business, but refreshments and door prizes are offered, and 20% of the proceeds from sales that day go to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to benefit MS research.

“People have been very generous, I can’t thank everyone enough for coming and purchasing daylilies, volunteering at the event, putting a donation in the can and local businesses who provided door prizes,” Tina said.

“We raised $1,065 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society this year which surpassed our initial goal of $1,000,” Tina said. Donations are also accepted online at tinasdaylilies.com through the end of the year.

