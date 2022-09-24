Preparations are underway at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay for the eighth annual Gardens Aglow.

This year, the seasonal celebration returns to its roots as a walking tour with a new, reimagined design. With more than 650,000 LED lights woven through 14 acres of central gardens, the garden is amplifying the brightest light display in Maine.

Guests will experience illuminated trails, nature-inspired sculptures, themed areas, and all new energizing designs inspired by the color theory Gardens Aglow Program Manager Brent McHale uses in his horticultural work. In addition to dramatic lighting, guests can enjoy grab-and-go snacks, hot chocolate, and seasonal wares in Gardenshop.

Tickets are on sale now at gardensaglow.org and must be purchased in advance as space is limited. No tickets will be sold onsite during the event. Gardens Aglow runs Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 19 – Dec. 31, 4-9 p.m. The event is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Tickets are timed for four separate arrivals each night at 4, 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m. Visitors are advised to purchase tickets early. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $10 for children 3-17 (children under 3 are free), and $45 for a family of four. For more information, visit gardensaglow.org.

There is nothing quite like winter in Maine, and Gardens Aglow, together with Boothbay Lights, has become a firm tradition in Maine’s seasonal calendar. For a complete calendar of regional offerings, go to boothbaylights.com.

At nearly 325 acres, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is the largest public garden in New England. The nationally recognized public garden features two miles of hiking trails, 19 acres of ornamental and themed gardens, a children’s garden, a sensory garden, and so much more. The mission of the gardens is to inspire meaningful connections among people, plants, and nature through horticulture, education, and research. To learn more, go to mainegardens.org.

Please note, the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens requires tickets to be purchased in advance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

