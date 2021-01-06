Advanced Search
Gear Rentals at Hidden Valley

Midcoast Conservancy will be offering affordable rental equipment for the whole family, at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to try out Nordic skiing, fat tire biking, or snowshoeing on the 25+ miles of groomed trails at Hidden Valley.

Rentals will be available on Saturdays and Sundays, starting Jan. 23 through Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rentals will be still available at that time during President’s Week, Feb. 13-21. No reservations are necessary. Participants are asked to remain masked during the rental transaction, and follow physical distancing guidelines when on the trail.

Rental cost for adult fat tire bikes and cross-country skis is $25 an hour, or $35 for five hours. Snowshoe rental for adults is $20 per hour, or $30 for five hours. Overnight rentals for Hidden Valley campers are available Friday and Saturday, at $50 per night. Junior rates are $15, $20, and $40, respectively.

Midcoast Conservancy members enjoy a 40% discount on all cabins and yurts at Hidden Valley.

For more information on membership, rentals and overnight reservations, go to midcoastconservancy.org.

