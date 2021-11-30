Gifts for the Men in Your Life Who Have Everything

Looking for a quirky gift for the men in your life that have everything? Browse the aisles of a local hardware store for lots of useful, fun and new items.

Want something to crow about, how about a solar powered rooster, spotted at Louis Doe Home Center in Newcastle?

Does your man hate weeds, how about a Red Dragon propane torch for non-chemical weed assault? It shoots real flames, and what Maine man does not love to play with fire. Available at Damariscotta Hardware.

Or a Bug-A-Salt gun to shoot flies. They work great and are loads of fun to rid the house or camp of the pesky critters. And the ammunition is simple table salt. Available at Louis Doe Home Center.

For a safe fire pit for the lawn, make one out of curved cement blocks, or purchase a metal one from a local hardware store. Or spend the bucks and purchase the ultimate stainless steel Solo bonfire with accessories, available at Damariscotta Hardware.

The options for a man who likes to grill are endless. Louis Doe’s sells a branding iron for steaks with changeable letters. What fun a man could have with that, branding steaks rare, medium, or well, or with a person’s name, humorous sayings. Heck they could even make a marriage proposal with that thing.

Grilling accessories are endless, including racks for cooking chicken and turkeys, brushes, utensils, and hundreds of useful items like pans, Dutch ovens, racks, and different wood charcoals and wood for smoking. Santa could fill a stocking with grilling items, including a new rub or sauce.

Doe’s, Damariscotta Hardware and Ames Supply in Wiscasset can fix you right up with a new grill or smoker. Green Egg, Weber, and a variety of other high-end grills are available, as well as small less expensive charcoal grills.

For the home handyman, consider a box of screws or a screwdriver. A set of assorted bits is another good choice for the do-it-yourselfer.

New to Damariscotta Hardware this year is the outside Ooni pizza oven. Different models run off charcoal, wood and gas. A little more than the budget can handle, purchase a pizza pan for your existing grill.

For a new game to play at camp and picnics, check out Tiki Toss, a ring toss game that is small and can be carried anywhere. The game is available at Louis Doe Home Center.

So when shopping for the men in your life this Christmas, do not forget to check out your local hardware store, and find the stash of lots of fun and useful items.

