Girl Scout Troop No. 1160 Celebrates Graduates

Girl Scouts of Knox Service Unit has four girls graduating from Medomak Valley High School this year. They are four of the seven girls from their service unit.

Cynthia Shelmerdine has been in Scouts since she was a Daisy and has been in Girl Scouts for 13 years. She has been involved in student council and student government and served as the senior class vice president. She is a member of PAWS, the outdoors club, a three-sport athlete, is on the high honor and honor roll at MVHS, is a member of the National Honor Society, and has been the morning announcer for the past two years.

Shelmerdine will graduate magna cum laude. Her favorite memories from Girl Scouts are the camping trips and sightseeing with her fellow Scouts. Shelmerdine plans on attending University of Maine at Orono in the fall and majoring in biomedical engineering.

Katrina McIntosh has been in Girl Scouts for the past nine years. She is an alum of the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute, has been on the high honor and honor roll of both MVHS and Mid-Coast School of Technology, is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, Maine SkillsUSA Gold Medalist, and will be graduating cum laude.

One of her favorite memories of scouting is a recent trip to Greece through Girls Scouts Maine Girls on the Go. McIntosh will graduate as a certified nursing assistant from the Mid-Coast School of Technology and plans on attending Kennebec Valley Community College, while she works.

Augustina Mendez-Garcia started in Girl Scouts as a Brownie and has been in scouting for the past 10 years. She is an alum of the Jobs for Maine Graduates and has been on the MVHS honor roll. Her favorite memory of Scouts is going camping with the troop and learning new skills. After graduation, Mendez-Garcia plans on attending college to become an ultrasound technician.

Trishelle Ames has been in scouting for the past 11 years within two troops. She has been on the high honor and honor roll, is an alum of the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute, a member of student government, and the junior and senior class president. She was the boys basketball team manager for four years and the manager of the boys soccer team her junior year.

Her favorite memory of Scouts was a trip to Quebec, Canada and enjoying the experience along with trying new foods. After graduation, Ames plans to attend Husson University to earn her bachelor’s degree in business administration.

