Giving Tree Applications Due Nov. 18

at

The Central Lincoln County YMCA’s giving tree application deadline of Saturday, Nov. 18 is fast approaching.

As a reminder, those in need of holiday gift assistance may pick up an application from the CLC YMCA at 525 Main St. in Damariscotta or access it online at clcymca.org. The simple, confidential application form should be returned to the Y by Nov. 18. Late submissions will not be accepted.

For those community members looking to give back and brighten local children’s holidays, gift tags for the Y’s Community Giving Tree will be available Monday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Y and other locations within the community.

Community members and groups are invited to stop by the Y, choose tags off the tree, purchase the requested items, wrap them, and return them with the original tags to the Y by Saturday, Dec. 9.

For information about any of the Y’s programs and events, go to clcymca.org.

