Giving Tree Applications Now Available

The Central Lincoln County YMCA is accepting applications for families in need of gifts this holiday season. Applications are currently available online and at community schools, town offices, food pantries, churches, and the CLC YMCA, located at 525 Main St., Damariscotta.

The simple, confidential application form should be completed and returned to the CLC Y, by Monday, Nov. 14.

For those community members looking to give back and brighten local children’s holidays, gift tags for the CLC YMCA’s Community Giving Tree will be available Friday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 9 at the Y and other locations within the community. Community members and groups are invited to stop by the Y, choose tags off the tree, and purchase the requested items, wrap them, and return them with the original tags to the Y by Saturday, Dec. 10.

For questions regarding the Community Giving Tree, contact Karen-Ann Hagar-Smith at 563-9622 or khagar@clcymca.org.

For more information about any of the Y’s programs and events, go to clcymca.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

