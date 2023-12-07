Advanced Search
Giving Tree Gift Due Date Reminder

The CLC YMCA Giving Tree tags are currently available at various Twin Villages area locations such as Mia’s Shear Perfection, Blush Boutique, Louis Doe Home Center, Supplies Unlimited, Mail it 4 You, Bred in the Bone, Revive Salon and Skin Care, and the CLC YMCA.

Any other businesses that would like to host a Giving Tree are invited to contact Karen-Ann Hagar-Smith at khagar@clcymca.org

Organizers send out a huge thank you to the community for its enthusiastic support of the Giving Tree program. The selflessness of purchasing gifts for children will facilitate happy memories this holiday season and provide relief for caring parents.

Gifts need to be returned to the CLC YMCA, 525 Main St. in Damariscotta by 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. They can be brought right up to the Welcome Center desk, and please make sure to check the gift in with a staff member.

For more information, call 563-9622 or go to clcymca.org.

