Glidden Street Halloween Plans

Oct. 31 is the best day of the year on Glidden Street. This neighborhood loves being a part of families’ Halloween traditions year after year. There are typically between 300-350 trick-or-treaters each year in addition to friends, parents, and grandparents walking up and down the street. However, this year, the majority of homes will not be participating. This is a disappointment to all who like to visit Glidden Street during the Halloween season. The neighborhood hopes to return next year with full costume and treats.

