Golf Fore Kids’ Sake Raises Over $41K for Youth Mentoring

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine’s Golf Fore Kids’ Sake at Samoset Resort, presented by Dover Ford and Union Fair Auto, raised $41,570 on May 26 to support one-to-one youth mentoring programs in Midcoast, central, and eastern Maine.

Longest Drive awards were presented to Beth Birmingham for the women and Billy Colasante for the men. Closest to the Pin awards were given to Jamie Hall and Norm Hart.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine will hold a second Golf Fore Kids’ Sake tournament on Friday, Sept. 1, at Belgrade Lakes Golf Club. Team space is limited.

To register, or sponsor, email rebeccakurtz@bbbsmidmaine.org or call 236-2227.

