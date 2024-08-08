The Lincoln County News
Good Things Grand Opening

at

Good Things Thrift and Craft Shop carries a selection of crafting supplies, quilting fabric, wool, yarn, beads, books, and more. The Waldoboro shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call 790-8126. (Courtesy photo)

The grand opening of Good Things Thrift and Craft Shop’s much anticipated upstairs room is Thursday, Aug. 15. The shop has a selection of quilting fabric, wool, yarn, beads, and crafting supplies; the majority of which was donated from the estate of the late Claire Wingren. The shop also carries toys, linens and books, and more.

Located at 14 Washington Road, across from Moody’s Diner in Waldoboro, Good Things is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information call 790-8126.


