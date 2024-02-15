Gov. Mills Moves To Expedite $50 Million Proposal To Rebuild And Enhance Infrastructure February 15, 2024 at 11:50 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPublic Hearing Advertisement Requirement ShortenedRep. Crafts Appointed to Serve the Maine Climate CouncilHepler Appointed to Lobster Zone CouncilBill to Help Mainers Afford Energy Costs Signed Into LawMaine’s Own ‘Green New Deal’ Now Law Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!