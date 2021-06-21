Governor Signs Maxmin Bill to Expand Recovery Resources

On Friday, June 11, Gov. Janet Mills signed into law a bill from Sen. Chloe Maxmin, D-Nobleboro. L.D. 488, “Resolve, To Expand Recovery Community Organizations throughout Maine,” will help expand recovery resources in underserved areas of Maine.

“With the signing of this new law, we’re making a commitment to bring recovery resources to more communities in our state,” Maxmin said. “You shouldn’t have to leave your home and your support system to get access to good treatment. This will help more Mainers across our state get the help they need so that they have the best chance of success.”

Recovery community centers are run by recovery community organizations, which are independent, nonprofit organizations led and governed by members of the local recovery community. These centers support multiple pathways to recovery by providing members with support services, including recovery coaches, peer support groups, and education and employment resources.

By the end of 2021, Maine will have 13 recovery community centers located in nine of the state’s 16 counties. Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec, Piscataquis, Somerset, Waldo, and York counties currently do not have a recovery community center within their borders.

As amended, L.D. 488 directs the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to consider regional distribution of recovery centers when awarding contract funding for new centers. It also directs the department to prioritize the seven counties that do not currently have a center.

As an emergency measure, the law goes into effect immediately.

