Grants Available for Historic Preservation Projects

Grants are available from the Maine Community Foundation’s Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Grant Program. The program invests in the preservation, restoration, and retrofitting of historic buildings in Maine.

Grant awards of up to $20,000 are available for buildings that are listed or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places or buildings within a federally designated historic district. Buildings should provide value to the community or have a compelling vision for its revitalization. The building also must be owned by an eligible nonprofit.

The deadline for grant applications is June 1. For more information and to apply, go to mainecf.org or email Program Officer Katie Howard at khoward@mainecf.org or call 412-0832.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, go to mainecf.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

