Grants Available to Lincoln and Sagadahoc Nonprofits

Nonprofit organizations in Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties may be eligible for grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program.

The grant program invests in local projects and organizations that help build strong communities. In 2023, 15 nonprofit organizations in Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties were awarded grants totaling $121,294.

The Community Building Grant Program supports projects and organizations that invest in people, engage with the people served, and strengthen community resources. Applicants must identify how the organization or project invests in people’s skills, knowledge and/or well-being. They will also be asked to explain how they engage the people served in the design, delivery and/or evaluation of the work. The grantmaking committees are also interested to learn which community resources are being strengthened.

Last year’s grantees included Hearty Roots, Lincoln County Television, and Midcoast Conservancy.

For a full list of 2023 Community Building grants by county, go to mainecf.org/recentgrants.

The Community Building Grant Program is the Maine Community Foundation’s largest grant program. It is one of the only grant programs in the state that supports a broad range of interest areas, including arts, education, environment, economic development, and human services.

The grant program offers two types of funding: project grants and general support. Project grants are only available to larger organizations for new projects. General support grants are geared towards smaller organizations and this flexible funding may support new, expanding or ongoing programs, as well as operational needs.

To learn more about Community Building Grant Program qualifications and the application process, go to mainecf.org/communitybuilding.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. For more information, go to mainecf.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

