Grants Available to Local Nonprofits

The Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program is open and accepting applications from nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities.

The 2021 Community Building Grant Program will focus on funding to build community resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, with changes to program criteria, priorities, and types of funding. Priority will be given to projects or organizations that support people at higher risk to be negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Two informational Zoom sessions for grant seekers will review program changes for community-building grants: from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, and from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan, 14. Email events@mainecf.org to sign up.

The application deadline is Feb. 15. A volunteer committee of Lincoln and Sagadahoc County residents and community leaders reviews grant applications and makes recommendations for funding. The application, guidelines, and a list of 2020 grants are available at mainecf.org.

In 2020, the Southern Midcoast Committee awarded $96,683 in community-building grants to 16 nonprofits, including: Veggies to Table, Newcastle, to add a volunteer training program to increase the produce grown and donated to feed and educate food-insecure community members while creating lasting community connections; and Waldo Theatre Inc., Waldoboro, to outfit the theater with a modern projection system.

The Maine Community Foundation’s county funds are built through donations from the community. For more information about the funds, please contact Maggie Drummond-Bahl, senior program officer, at 877-700-6800 or mbahl@mainecf.org.

