When someone loses a loved one it is never easy and coping at times may be a struggle. It can be helpful, amid great grief, to withdraw from the world for a few hours and rest with God.

In that spirit, grief ministry programs are being planned for churches, including St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle, where participants will find friendly, caring groups who will walk alongside them offering support, comfort, and guidance as they struggle through one of life’s most difficult experiences. The quality of support during mourning has a major influence on the capacity to heal.

The group at St. Patrick’s will be facilitated by John Nolan and Debby Carroll. For more information, email Martha Corkery at martha.corkery@portlanddiocese.org or call 725-2624.

