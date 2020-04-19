Grow Knowledge from Home with Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Connecting people to plants and nature is at the heart of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ mission—a connection that’s now more important than ever. To that end, “CMBG at Home,” the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ new online collection of classes, tours, blog posts, articles, photos, and Facebook groups, ensures that garden lovers can “grow” their knowledge from home.

Due to efforts in support of state and federal guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is temporarily closed. Until Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens can welcome the public back, however, essential horticulture and facilities staff are busy preparing and maintaining the gardens, both front-of-house and behind the scenes.

In the meantime, staff and a bevy of expert instructors are offering guidance in everything from baking to crafting, gardening to birding, and much more. On April 18, horticulturists Lesley Paxson and Brent McHale will demystify spring pruning in a two-part class streamed from the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens.

On April 27, join Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ horticulture staff via streaming video to see how they’re getting the gardens’ soils ready for another year. Because not all plants prefer the same kind of soil, three separate online classes have been tailored to address three different growing applications. Topics covered will include a brief overview of soil basics, sustainable practices for building and managing healthy soils, fertility for plants, the importance of compost, and materials needed for specific applications. Visit Shop.MaineGardens.org to see these and Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ other online offerings.

With the arrival of spring in Maine, comes the reminder of brighter days ahead. In the meantime, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is determined to bring the gardens home through online content, Facebook groups, and—of course—photos featuring gardens in bloom.

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is a nationally recognized public garden located in Boothbay. The mission of the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens Inc. is to inspire meaningful connections among people, plants, and nature through horticulture, education, and research. Its annual visitation includes guests from all fifty states and 65 foreign countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

