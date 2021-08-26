Haitian Earthquake Relief Benefit to Be Held at Cupacity

A fundraiser for The Haitian Health Foundation for earthquake relief in Haiti will be held at Cupacity in Damariscotta from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.

Tickets are $25 per person and people must RSVP in advance at Sea Smoke Shop in Damariscotta for space and refreshment planning purposes by close of business on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

J & J Jamaican Grocery and Gift Shop will be providing light Caribbean food for the event.

Dean Curran, Damariscotta resident and former U.S. ambassador to Haiti, will give an informal update on the current situation in Haiti for event attendees.

The Haitian Health Foundation was selected as the beneficiary of the fundraiser as a result of guidance from Curran because of their proven 40-plus year track record of in-country service and lower operating expenses as a foundation.

“On Aug. 15, I woke up to the news about the Haitian earthquake and my heart sank,” said Pennington Way, owner of Sea Smoke Shop. “Several years ago, my neighbor Dean Curran, a former US ambassador to Haiti, had gotten me interested in the country and its role in the Caribbean so I had been closely following the news. Then a large hurricane hit the region just days after the earthquake…compounding the destruction and hindering relief efforts. I called Dean, rallied two amazing downtown businesses and a great local graphic designer, and started quickly planning.”

Torie Van Horne DeLisle designed the poster for the event.

Attendance is not required to contribute. Contributions at any level are appreciated and can be made directly at Sea Smoke or via links to The Haitian Health Foundation on Sea Smoke’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Pre-event ticket sales and donations at Sea Smoke have exceeded $1,100 since Friday, Aug. 20.

All funds will go to The Haitian Health Foundation for in-country earthquake relief. For more information, go to haitianhealthfoundation.org.

