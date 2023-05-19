Half-Price Sale on Mysteries at Skidompha Book Shop May 19, 2023 at 8:26 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSkidompha Secondhand Book Shop Open July 4Grand Opening at Skidompha Secondhand Book ShopSale at Skidompha Secondhand Book ShopHalf-Price Sale at Skidompha Secondhand Book ShopSpecial on DVDs at Skidompha Book Shop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!