Local middle school students are invited to the University of Maine Darling Marine Center in Walpole to explore the ecology of the Damariscotta River estuary. This Saturday morning educational program designed for middle school students will be led by Devin Guilfoyle, outreach coordinator at the Darling Marine Center.

Guilfoyle will lead a two hour exploration of marine life around campus starting at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19. Participants will visit the rocky intertidal zone, salt marsh, and mudflats of Lowes Cove. The content will explore tides, tidal zonation, the formation of salt marshes, and hands-on exploration of organisms that live in Gulf of Maine ecosystems.

A campus tour will be available for adults who are transporting program participants, if they are interested.

“We are keen to explore coastal ecosystems of the DMC with area students, and provide more opportunities for learners of all ages to connect with the ocean through our campus,” said Heather Leslie, director and professor at the Darling Marine Center.

This program is funded by generous local donors.

Interested students in grades 5-8 should apply by completing the form by Thursday, Nov. 17 at dmc.umaine.edu. Participants should be prepared to traverse uneven, slippery, and muddy terrain along the shoreline and on the Darling Marine Center trail system. Please contact Guilfoyle with any questions at devin.guilfoyle@maine.edu.

Founded in 1965, the Darling Marine Center’s mission is to connect people to the ocean. The center’s researchers, staff and students work alongside fishermen, aquaculture entrepreneurs, marine industry professionals and other members of the community in Maine and around the world. More information is available at dmc.umaine.edu.

