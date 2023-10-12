HealthReach Receives ‘Let’s Go! 5-2-1-0’ Recognition at Eight Sites October 12, 2023 at 10:33 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHealthReach Welcomes PodiatristNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardHealth Benefits of Volunteering Discussed at Diabetes Support GroupFoodmobile to Return to Whitefield Jan. 16 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!