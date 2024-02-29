Healthy Kids is Conducting Lincoln/Knox Family Survey

Healthy Kids is conducting a survey and a series of focus groups in order to map out all existing community spaces and services available to families with children of all ages in Lincoln and Knox counties.

Additionally, Healthy Kids would like to learn what types of spaces or programs community members would like to see that do not yet exist in either or both counties. This project is part of a statewide effort to map out all of the existing and desired programs and spaces for families.

All parents, caregivers, community members, professionals working with families, and anyone else who would like to have their voice heard, can do so by going to bit.ly/3uDwclj. This will allow anyone to take the survey.

Anyone who would like to join a focus group to talk with others is invited to email project coordinator Leslie Livingston at llivingston@maine.rr.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

