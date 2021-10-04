Healthy Kids, LCSO will Hold Gun Safety Event

Healthy Kids and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will hold a gun safety event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the American Legion Hall, 527 Main St. in Damariscotta.

Learning the rules of gun ownership and gun safety is imperative in keeping children, families and community members safe. All attendees of the event will be able to look at a variety of gun storage lockers, receive a bag with a free gun lock, gun safety, and new Maine Gun Law information, have a chance to win a $100 L.L. Bean gift card, and talk briefly with sheriff’s deputies and Healthy Kids staff.

All gun owners are welcome to stop by.

The event will follow Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines. For more information, call 563-1818.

