Healthy Lincoln County, in partnership with the Maine Humanities Council, will be offering a fall discussion project to gather community members to talk about things that matter in Lincoln County.

The goal of these discussions is to foster real connectedness among the individuals participating and to think about what these conversations mean in a larger context.

This kick-off event will be a mini-series, structured as a book club, where those interested in participating will receive a copy of a book prior to the event and will meet four times as a group to engage in conversation. The book choice for this project is “Free Lunch,” by Rex Ogle.

The 208-page novel is a memoir that talks about what life was like for a sixth-grade Rex, who was a poor child living in a wealthy community. After reading the text, participants will convene and ponder the question “What if we all had enough?” What would that look like for our community?”

The discussion project series will take place on four consecutive Wednesday evenings from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Central Lincoln County YMCA. The dates of the meetings are Wednesdays, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9, and 16.

Healthy Lincoln County extends a huge thank you to their partners at the Central Lincoln County YMCA for graciously allowing the use of their space for this discussion project. In addition, Healthy Lincoln County would like to thank the Maine Humanities Council for this exciting opportunity and for supplying the books and facilitator for these engaging sessions

To sign up, please contact Kelsey Robinson at director@healthylincolncounty.org, call 622-7566 x233.

