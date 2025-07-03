Help Reel in Data for UMaine Striped Bass Research

At the University of Maine’s Darling Marine Center, student researchers have launched a new project this summer to investigate the feeding habits of striped bass along the coast of Maine.

The project is led by Abby Remick, a first-year graduate student in the lab of Michelle Staudinger, associate professor of marine sciences. Student researchers will collect striped bass samples and analyze them for their diet and nutrient content.

Using this data, the team will assess the impact of bass feeding habits on a variety of coastal fishes and invertebrates, information which can support balanced management decisions that protect both predator and prey populations.

To support their work, Remick and her colleagues are asking anglers throughout Maine’s coast to donate instead of discarding what remains of their striped bass catch after filleting. The donated samples from fish within the legal slot will be used for scientific analysis, both reducing waste and supporting research. The student researchers are also seeking licensed boat operators who are willing to bring them aboard to conduct additional sampling of striped bass catch.

“The ocean is large, and our understanding of it is patchy. By inviting industry professionals and local communities to participate in research, the capacity for a well-rounded understanding of culturally and ecologically important marine species enriches and expands our knowledge of Maine’s coastal communities,” Remick said. “Help us study striped bass, one stomach at a time.”

In Maine, striped bass are top predators in estuarine and nearshore ecosystems, said Remick. Their feeding habits include forage fish such as river herring, menhaden, mackerel, juvenile groundfish and lobster.

“More than just a prized catch, striped bass are an integral part of Maine’s marine ecosystems, connecting ocean and riverine habitats as they migrate. Their seasonal presence speaks to the resilience of nature and the importance of careful stewardship in preserving Maine’s rich coastal heritage,” Remick said. “Ultimately, diet studies can guide us towards a more ecosystem-based fisheries management style that better contributes to multi-species conservation in the Gulf of Maine.”

While striped bass diet is well known along much of the mid-Atlantic coast, Remick said Maine’s waters have a surprising lack of data. Foraging ecology, the study of how animals search for and consume food in their environment, helps scientists at the Maine Department of Marine Resources better understand the state’s coastal food webs and inform fisheries management.

Close collaboration with the Maine DMR has built relationships foundational to this project, which will help Remick and the other student researchers integrate this data into stock assessments aligned with the department.

Staudinger said the DMR’s marine resource scientists have helped Remick connect with the recreational fishing community through the Marine Recreational Information Program, a national survey network through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

To participate in the study, call Remick at 401-651-1034 or email abrielle.remick@maine.edu. More information about the research project and what students need is available online at umaine.edu/staudingerlab/projects/striper-diet-study.

Prior to joining the Darling Marine Center, Remick worked as an at-sea fisheries observer on commercial ground fishing vessels in the Northeast collecting bycatch data. The experience propelled her into fisheries research, where she gained inspiration for collaborative science that extends outside of the lab and classroom. Beyond this project, Remick is looking to partner with more local anglers, charter boat captains, and tackle shops in coastal Maine to broaden data collection.

