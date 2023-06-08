Hendrick Joins Saltwater Artists Gallery

The Saltwater Artists Gallery in New Harbor welcomes oil painter Rachel Hendrick.

Hendrick, who studied fine arts at the University of Maine, is drawn to bold colors and sometimes whimsical subjects. The natural world and wildlife are her sources of information. Her passion for art extends beyond her studio as she teaches art in after-school programs and offers private lessons. She also supports community projects when the need arises.

Her work can be viewed at the Saltwater Artists Gallery, at 3056 Bristol Road (Route 130). The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the weekend of June 9-12 before opening every day after June 16. For more information, go to saltwaterartists.com.

