Historical Society Introduces New Publicist

The Old Bristol Historical Society is grateful to Jim Stano, of Round Pond, for his willingness to be the society’s new writer and publicist.

Stano has taken over the responsibilities of the late Larry Hayter, who died in November 2021 and was the mainstay of Old Bristol Historical Society communications, providing weekly articles in The Lincoln County News on the work and mission of the society.

Stano has graciously offered to continue the tradition of writing articles in order to keep the public informed about the 19th-century Pemaquid Mill, the new Bristol History Center, and the creation of the Pemaquid Falls Park for the Bristol community. He will also update the community on the basic mission of Old Bristol Historical Society, which is collecting, preserving, and sharing the history of Bristol for all.

Stano currently lives with his wife Donna in Round Pond village. Both originally hailed from the Detroit area in Michigan. Over 25 years ago they rented a summer home in Round Pond from Ron and Betty Harris and fell in love with the community. It was for that reason they purchased their Pound Pond home nearly 20 years ago.

Stano is still working full time in advertising from his home in Round Pond, as well as his office in Boston. Old Bristol Historical Society is honored to have Stano helping with its mission.

