Historical Society Opens Contest to Students

While the schoolhouse at the Waldoborough Historical Society is not open yet for the season, the trustees know that parents and students alike are working diligently at home to complete schoolwork. The society would like to offer students a research and writing challenge with the opportunity to win a $25 gift card to the location of their choosing. Students of all ages are encouraged to participate and the contest will be judged by grouping grades together: 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12.

Guidelines

Select a topic from the list: Conrad Heyer; the Palmer Fleet; German Church; Waldoboro Hooked Rugs; Reed Mansion; Samuel Miller; Waldoboro Shipyards; Button Factory.

Research information on the topic of choice, then write two or more pages about what was learned and include two or more photos. Submit the report to the museum by leaving it in the drop box beside the barn at the museum.

For all entries, be sure to list name, full address, and phone number of a parent or guardian, age and grade group, and choice of gift card site. The deadline for submission is May 3, at noon.

The winners for each category will be selected randomly from entries. Students should keep a duplicate copy of the project because the society is planning to create a collection of the entries for display. Have fun and good luck! For more information, call Jean Lawrence at 832-4421.

