Historical Society Picks Bristol Contractor for Park

The Pemaquid Falls Park team of the Old Bristol Historical Society picked Bristol landscape contractor Natural Concepts, Inc., to transform into reality its plan for the area around the Mill at Pemaquid Falls.

Natural Concepts, formed in 1993, has undertaken a variety of landscape projects, ranging from home entryways to the stone facing on the new Town of Bristol fish ladder at the Bristol Mills dam.

Society President Robert Ives and Peter Anderson, owner of the landscape masonry firm, signed a contract last week, witnessed by Bristol Town Administrator Chris Hall.

Volunteers will do as much of the work as possible, but most of the project will need to be done by Natural Concepts, which will supply professional expertise and earth-moving equipment. Timing will be determined by fund-raising success, as well as completion of certain restoration work on the mill which will require erection of exterior scaffolding,

The 10-member park team was formed 15 months ago. It has met regularly and administrative officials, neighbors, and local individuals with expertise, all of whom provided “invaluable advice,” according to team chair and OBHS board member Chuck Farrell, in a news release.

The objective, Farrell said, is “a safe, secure park focused both on Bristol’s past and our environment’s future.”

Donations for the park project may be sent to OBHS, P.O. Box 87, Bristol, Maine 04539, with “park” written on the memo line of the check.

