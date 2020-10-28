Historical Society Updates

The Waldoborough Historical Society’s newest fundraiser publication, “You Know You Grew Up in Waldoboro When…A Collection of Stories,” edited by associate trustee Peter M. Robbins, is available for purchase. Robbins, who is the administrator for the Facebook page “You Know You Grew Up in Waldoboro,” will be outside of the Waldoboro Hannaford’s this weekend on Friday and Saturday from 5 – 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The book is filled with personal stories of memories written by folks who call Waldoboro home. Enhanced by photos, some stories will make the reader laugh out loud and others will bring a tear. The book is $15, and may also be purchased at the Waldoboro Public Library or the Community Pharmacy. Alternatively, books may be ordered by contacting Robbins at peter@bohemiancoffeehouse.com.

The “Buy a Bag for $25 and Fill It” indoor yard sale will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25 at the West Waldoboro School – Community House on Route 32 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Proceeds from the sale go toward refurbishing the school.

This week’s “What is it?” photo should not be a stumper. Guesses should be submitted to Bill by calling 790-1307. The first person to give a correct answer will win a prize. The artifact from Oct. 8 was a one armed man’s eating utensil — a Civil War artifact designed to be used by veterans who lost a hand in battle.

