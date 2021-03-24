Hog Island Programming Takes Flight Again This Summer March 24, 2021 at 10:30 am Hog Island Audubon CampYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird Walk‘Birds and Botany of Hog Island’ at Coastal Maine Botanical GardensDigital History Launched on Nation’s First Audubon CampNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersSandy Flint Photos at Saltwater Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!