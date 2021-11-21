Holiday Cookie Sale to Benefit New Hope Midcoast

New Hope Midcoast (formerly New Hope for Women) is holding a holiday cookie sale.

Christmas and Hanukkah sugar cookies are available by the dozen, along with fresh coffees and New Hope Midcoast coffee mugs. Cookies are made locally and decorated by Camden Hills Regional High School Midcoast Interact (a facet of Rotary) students.

There’s Grounds for Hope, a unique coffee made by Rock City Roasters, available in both caffeinated and decaffeinated varieties and by the half pound or pound. New Hope Midcoast mugs boast the agency’s new, inclusive name and logo and make great holiday gifts.

Net proceeds benefit New Hope Midcoast, a member of the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence and Midcoast Maine’s only domestic violence resource center for 40 years. New Hope Midcoast partners with schools, healthcare practitioners, law enforcement and other community agencies to offer a network of support and advocacy for clients. The agency’s comprehensive services include housing support and advocacy, access to legal resources, and education and prevention programs.

Items may be ordered Nov. 17 to Dec. 4 on the agency website at newhopemidcoast.org or by calling 691-5969.

Orders may be picked up at New Hope for Women, 5 Beech Street, Rockland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4:30 to 6 p.m. on either Dec. 6 or 7.

