Holidays in the Barn at The Good Supply

The Good Supply will open its restored post-and-beam barn in Pemaquid for the holidays on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27, and for additional weekend hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 18.

Local foraging educator and artist Rachel Alexandrou will join the festivities again this year to co-host a wreath pickup on Small Business Saturday. Lush swags and stunning wreaths, sustainably harvested and built by Alexandrou will be available for sale and can be pre-ordered through The Good Supply’s website.

Neighbors and visitors will enjoy a bountiful collection of unique and handmade gifts by more than 100 local artists along with holiday cards for sale, free signature gift wrapping, seasonal refreshments, and a bonfire in the dooryard to add holiday cheer and the communal fun that defines the arts community in Maine.

“Small Business Saturday is one of our favorite days of the year,” said Catherine McLetchie, founder of The Good Supply, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. “We curate the barn to feel like a home — the color from the artwork and useful household wares hold the spirit of summer even when temperatures drop.”

Igniting a cozy fire in the propane stove and festooning the space with extra clippings from Alexandrou’s wreath-making makes the business comfortable as if people really did live in the restored barn year-round.

Teaming up with Alexandrou is becoming a tradition for The Good Supply. Alexandrou’s ease with educating people about harvesting greens combined with her artistic vision regarding greens make her a dream collaborator. Like the artwork in the barn that changes and evolves over time, Alexandrou’s style and comfort with evergreen compositions appears to be getting better over time.

“I’ve decided to spend more time on each wreath to really let the botanicals inspire the outcome,” Alexandrou said.

Wreaths and swags will be for sale, with prices starting at $30.

The barn storefront is located at 2106 Bristol Road in Pemaquid. Holiday events will continue Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 as well as Dec. 17 and Dec. 18. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Preorder is available at thegoodsupply.org/collections/2022-wreath-pick-up.

The Good Supply is always open at thegoodsupply.org.

