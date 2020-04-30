Honoring Rich Kubler, May Blood Drive Still On

On Saturday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset will hold a blood drive in honor of church member Rich Kubler. Kubler, a firefighter and 9/11 first responder, was diagnosed last fall with stage four liver cancer, believed to be linked to exposure at Ground Zero. As a man who had dedicated his life to serving others, the community is now hosting this blood drive in his honor.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this Red Cross-sponsored blood drive is by appointment only and cannot accommodate walk-ins. Donors will need to wear face masks that cover both nose and mouth in accordance with CDC guidelines. If the donor does not have a mask, the Red Cross will provide one. Donors’ temperatures will be taken at the door. No guests will be allowed to accompany the donor while at the drive. Refreshments will consist of pre-packaged foods only.

There are still a few open appointments for Power Red donors and regular donors. Power Red donors must meet specific requirements. Ask about these requirements when registering.

The Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations. To register to donate, call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter 04578 in the search bar.

The First Congregational Church is located at 28 High Street in Wiscasset, next to the Lincoln County Courthouse.

