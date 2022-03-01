Hospice Volunteer Training Begins in March

Coastal Family Hospice Volunteers is seeking volunteers to attend a five-week online Zoom hospice volunteer training program on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m., March 7 through April 4.

Through online readings, videos, and Zoom meetings, volunteers will complete a total of 20 hours of training that will equip them to support hospice patients and their families as well as those individuals who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one through bereavement support.

The comprehensive training prepares volunteers to enter an end-of-life situation and be poised, present, and ready to help. Due to COVID-19 and the sense of isolation many in the community are feeling, volunteers are needed more than ever. Volunteers offer a supportive and caring presence via visits, phone calls, letters, emails, and by occasionally running errands.

Additionally, volunteers can offer bereavement support to family members following the death of a loved one in the same way.

Coastal Family Hospice Volunteers provides volunteer support to MaineHealth Care at Home hospice patients in Lincoln and Knox counties, and at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport.

For more information, call Rebecca Brandes, administrative manager, at 230-0042 or email coastalfamilyhospicevolunteers@gmail.com.

Applications for the training class can be downloaded from coastalfamilyhospice.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

