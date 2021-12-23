Hospital League Announces Annual Gifts December 23, 2021 at 1:38 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMiles Memorial Hospital League Makes Annual DonationsMiles Gift Shop Closes as Hospital League Shifts FocusLincolnHealth Emergency Department a First Stop for Addiction RecoveryMMHL Makes Leadership Pledge for New Health CenterMiles Memorial Hospital League Donates to LincolnHealth Capital Campaign Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!