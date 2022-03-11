House District 48 Regional Caucus Submitted Article March 11, 2022 at 10:48 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRepublican Caucus for Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, Southport, WestportLincoln County Republican Day Dinner Feb. 12Newcastle Republican Caucus is Feb. 17Caucus Information for Lincoln County RepublicansState Representative Stephanie Hawke Seeking Re-Election Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!