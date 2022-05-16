Household Hazardous Waste Day May 19

The Nobleboro/Jefferson Transfer Station will be having its Household Hazardous Waste Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 19.

Items such as gasoline, antifreeze, pesticides, household cleaners, spray paints, and paint solvents can be dropped off anytime during normal business hours. Oil-based and latex paint are not hazardous and can be accepted anytime.

There is a charge of $5 a gallon and it will be prorated for quantity.

The transfer station serves the towns of Nobleboro, Jefferson, Bremen, Damariscotta, and Newcastle.

Town transfer station is located at 25 Transfer Lane in Nobleboro. For more information, call 563-1610.

