Hugs for Soldiers

Mrs. Welchs kindergarten class enjoyed using their creativity to make cards with encouraging messages for American soldiers who have been deployed. (Photo courtesy Becky Hallowell)

Students at Wiscasset Elementary School recently sent off a delightful batch of Valentine’s Day cards to soldiers who have been deployed.

Students from kindergarten to fifth grade enjoyed using their creativity to make cards with encouraging messages filled with gratitude for the soldiers. As the students made the cards, they could practice their editing skills by assuring their spelling, capitalization, and punctuation were correct.

They explored finding just the right words to express messages of goodwill.

The students proudly shared their cards, finding inspiration from their peers.

Best of all, they learned kindness can be spread worldwide.

Mrs. Hallowells fourth grade class show off the Valentine's Day cards they made and sent off to American soldiers who have been deployed. (Photo courtesy Becky Hallowell)

